Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Airlines says first Boeing 737 MAX flights in December

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 10:08am EST

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group said on Wednesday it would make good on its plan to return Boeing Co's 737 MAX jets to passenger flights by the end of 2020 after the planemaker won U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval to fly them again.

The No.1 U.S. airline said it will begin with non-commercial flights in early December before resuming passenger flights later in the month.

The airline said it will operate two flights a day, or one round-trip between Miami and New York from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4.

The FAA detailed software upgrades and training changes Boeing must make in order for it to resume commercial flights after a 20-month grounding, the longest in commercial aviation history.

Smaller rival United Airlines announced plans to return the 737 MAX aircraft to service in the first quarter of 2021. Southwest Airlines, the world's largest MAX operator, had in October said it does not plan to fly the aircraft until the second quarter of 2021.

The Boeing 737 MAX planes had been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 people.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 3.82% 13.235 Delayed Quote.-54.03%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 2.30% 46.8 Delayed Quote.-15.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
10:04aU.S. ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes
RE
09:59aTIMELINE : Boeing's 737 MAX crisis
RE
09:41aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Holiday Family Travel Made Easier with Special Five Star Ser..
AQ
11/17Falling 'Real' Yields Drive Investors to Junk Bonds -- Update
DJ
11/17Falling 'Real' Yields Drive Investors to Junk Bonds
DJ
11/17INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : American, British Airways, oneworld to tr..
RE
11/17AMERICAN AIRLINES : British Airways and oneworld Launch Transatlantic COVID-19 T..
PU
11/17Britain and U.S. sign aviation deal for post-Brexit flights
RE
11/17Support for MAX brand wavers as Boeing jet nears green light
RE
11/17Britain and U.S. sign aviation deal for post-Brexit flights
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 193 M - -
Net income 2020 -9 173 M - -
Net Debt 2020 31 669 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,66x
Yield 2020 0,92%
Capitalization 6 949 M 6 949 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,25x
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 110 500
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,89 $
Last Close Price 12,70 $
Spread / Highest target 89,0%
Spread / Average Target -14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -92,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-54.03%6 949
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-15.41%26 952
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-19.67%3 604
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-8.34%2 567
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD59.85%2 007
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.39%1 067
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ