AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
American Airlines : says regional carrier PSA temporarily grounding aircraft

01/28/2021 | 02:00pm EST
FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines passenger jet prepares to land in New York

(Reuters) - American Airlines said on Thursday its regional carrier PSA has temporarily removed most of its aircraft from service and it is rebooking passengers while it works with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to address a maintenance issue.

"Out of an abundance of caution, PSA Airlines has temporarily removed most of its aircraft from service in order to complete a necessary, standard inspection on the nose gear door," a spokeswoman said.

FlightAware shows 159 PSA cancellations.

"PSA Airlines removed a number of its Bombardier regional jets from service after discovering a maintenance item that required immediate attention, the FAA said in a statement.

"The airline voluntarily disclosed the matter to the FAA, and the agency is working with the airline to address the situation," it said.

PSA is one of three American Airlines' wholly-owned regional subsidiaries that operate a significant share of the carrier's domestic flights.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese, Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 9.00% 18.0501 Delayed Quote.5.01%
BOMBARDIER INC. 0.72% 0.695 Delayed Quote.43.75%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 158 M - -
Net income 2020 -9 419 M - -
Net Debt 2020 32 898 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,86x
Yield 2020 0,53%
Capitalization 10 114 M 10 114 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,51x
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 110 500
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,19 $
Last Close Price 16,56 $
Spread / Highest target 63,0%
Spread / Average Target -26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.5.01%10 114
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-5.28%26 061
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-12.58%3 261
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-5.41%2 881
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-5.38%2 108
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.96%1 280
