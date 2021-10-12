Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Airlines : sees smaller-than-expected loss as travel picks up

10/12/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines plane takes off from Sydney Airport in Sydney

(Reuters) - American Airlines estimated on Tuesday a smaller-than-expected adjusted loss for the third quarter and signaled improved bookings for the rest of the year, betting on increased holiday demand and a lifting of travel bans.

U.S. carriers had tempered their outlooks for the September quarter as the Delta coronavirus variant slowed new bookings and drove up cancellations, but a recent fall in COVID-19 cases has raised hopes that passengers would be confident to fly again.

The Biden administration's plan to reopen the United States in November to air travelers from Europe has added to the optimism. The trans-Atlantic route is one of the most lucrative ones in the world and accounted for up to 17% of 2019 passenger revenues for the big three U.S. carriers.

American Airlines said it was "planning for a robust peak travel period in the fourth quarter." Shares of the company were up 1% at $20.32 in morning trade.

The company expects net loss excluding items to be between $620 million and $675 million in the third quarter. Analysts on average expect a loss of $741.7 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue for the quarter is expected to fall 25%, compared with 2019. It had previously projected a fall of between 24% to 28%.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Sweta Singh and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
12:32pAMERICAN AIRLINES : sees smaller-than-expected loss as travel picks up
RE
08:31aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Expects Narrower Q3 Adjusted Net Loss, Lower Revenue
MT
07:42aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Third Quarter Investor Relations Update - Form 8-K
PU
07:32aAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
10/11Texas governor bars all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in state, rips Biden for 'bullying'
RE
10/11AMERICAN AIRLINES : Announces Webcast of Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AQ
10/08UNITED AIRLINES : U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visito..
RE
10/08RAJESH KUMAR : U.S. airlines look for holiday boost after Delta variant interrupts recover..
RE
10/07AMERICAN AIRLINES : Republican lawmakers accuse White House of pressuring airlines on vacc..
RE
10/07AMERICAN AIRLINES : Biden says U.S. will 'deal' with violence on airplanes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 650 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 944 M - -
Net Debt 2021 33 501 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 033 M 13 033 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 117 400
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 20,13 $
Average target price 20,08 $
Spread / Average Target -0,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Brickner Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.27.65%13 033
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.10.86%30 570
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD46.26%5 055
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY1.31%3 408
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.76.46%2 452
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-15.49%1 680