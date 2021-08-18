Log in
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
American Airlines to Webcast Remarks at Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference

08/18/2021 | 10:01am EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2021 Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 8:20 a.m. CT.

A live audio webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

About American Airlines Group
American's purpose is to care for people on life's journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Investor Relations
investor.relations@aa.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
