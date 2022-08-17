Log in
American Airlines to Webcast Remarks at Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference

08/17/2022 | 10:01am EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Chief Commercial Officer Vasu Raja will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 9:55 a.m. CT.

A live webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

About American Airlines Group
To Care for People on Life’s Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Investor Relations
investor.relations@aa.com


