Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Airlines to buy more 737 MAX jets, defers Dreamliner delivery

02/02/2022 | 08:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy an additional 23 737 MAX 8 aircraft from Boeing Co by exercising existing purchase options and deferring the delivery of some 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

The airline's move to boost its 737 MAX fleet comes at a time when domestic travel in the United States is staging a recovery, despite the disruption caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

American Airlines said in a filing that it intends to convert seven more of its purchase options for the MAX this year, bringing its order of the 737 MAX 8 aircraft to 30.

The company has deferred the delivery of Boeing's long-haul 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft that was scheduled to be handed over in January next year.

Deliveries of aircraft will now begin in the fourth quarter of 2023 and will continue into 2027, with four 787-9 aircraft now scheduled for delivery in 2023, American said.

Boeing, which is already paying penalties to American Airlines for pushing back deliveries, said it had incurred $4.5 billion charges in the fourth quarter on its 787 program that is grappling with production defects.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 2.19% 16.83 Delayed Quote.-6.29%
THE BOEING COMPANY 4.05% 208.34 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
08:43aAmerican Airlines to buy more 737 MAX jets, defers Dreamliner delivery
RE
08:09aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
08:03aAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD D..
AQ
02/01TRAVEL ALERT : Winter Weather
PU
02/01AMERICAN AIRLINES : Celebrates Black History Month
PU
01/28Aeromexico reorganization plan confirmed after creditor deal
RE
01/28TRAVEL ALERT : Eastern US Winter Weather
PU
01/27Aeromexico reaches $40 mln deal with creditors in bankruptcy exit boost
RE
01/27AMERICAN AIRLINES : Earns Perfect Score on Corporate Equality Index Over the Last Two Deca..
PU
01/26U.S. screens fewest daily airport passengers since April 2021
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 837 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 078 M - -
Net Debt 2021 31 138 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,01x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 901 M 10 901 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 123 400
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 16,83 $
Average target price 18,37 $
Spread / Average Target 9,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Brickner Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-6.29%10 901
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.5.46%26 743
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD0.73%5 511
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-3.34%3 222
VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC4.97%2 372
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.57%2 094