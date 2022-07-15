Log in
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:04 2022-07-15 pm EDT
14.47 USD   +1.54%
02:08pAmerican Airlines to pre-pay for 50 air taxis from Vertical Aerospace
RE
07/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, JPMorgan, Netflix, Bayer, American Airlines...
07/13United Airlines, pilots' union to restart negotiations for new contract - CNBC
RE
American Airlines to pre-pay for 50 air taxis from Vertical Aerospace

07/15/2022 | 02:08pm EDT
July 15 (Reuters) - Air taxi maker Vertical Aerospace said on Friday that American Airlines Group Inc has agreed to make pre-delivery payments for 50 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, lifting its shares as much as 71%.

Last year, American Airlines had agreed to pre-order up to 250 of UK-based Vertical's eVTOL aircraft in a $1 billion deal, with an option to buy a 100 more.

Vertical's VA-X4 aircraft can carry four passengers and a pilot. It can fly at speeds of more than 200 mph over a range of above 100 miles.

The deal reflects growing interest in battery-powered aircraft that can take off and land vertically, offering a new way for travelers to beat traffic and hop between cities.

Vertical Aerospace had last year reported pre-orders for up to 1,350 aircraft worth $5 billion from customers including American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic.

U.S.-listed shares of Vertical were last up 52% at $4.43 in afternoon trade.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 1.68% 14.5 Delayed Quote.-20.66%
TAKE OFF S.P.A. -1.29% 3.84 Delayed Quote.-10.47%
VERTICAL AEROSPACE LTD. 55.17% 4.56 Delayed Quote.-56.91%
