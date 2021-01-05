American Minute: Learn how electrostatic spraying works

It's a law of science - opposites attract. And when they do, they create an electric charge that can be used with a solution to help fight the spread of coronavirus on surfaces like seats, tray tables, and arm rests. Electrostatic spraying is a great supplement to American's already rigorous Clean Commitment program that includes enhanced aircraft cleaning performed before every flight and an even deeper overnight cleaning, face coverings and HEPA filters.

The airline industry is a complex one, so the American Minute video will keep it simple.

In this American Minute, Airport Customer Care Manager Tammy Spence breaks down how an electric charge helps fight the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).