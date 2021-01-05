Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Minute: Learn how electrostatic spraying works

01/05/2021 | 12:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It's a law of science - opposites attract. And when they do, they create an electric charge that can be used with a solution to help fight the spread of coronavirus on surfaces like seats, tray tables, and arm rests. Electrostatic spraying is a great supplement to American's already rigorous Clean Commitment program that includes enhanced aircraft cleaning performed before every flight and an even deeper overnight cleaning, face coverings and HEPA filters.

The airline industry is a complex one, so the American Minute video will keep it simple.

In this American Minute, Airport Customer Care Manager Tammy Spence breaks down how an electric charge helps fight the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 17:03:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
12:03pAMERICAN MINUTE : Learn how electrostatic spraying works
PU
10:02aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Announces Changes to Policies for Travel with Emotional Supp..
PU
01/04Major U.S. airlines back 'global' COVID-19 testing requirements - letter
RE
01/04Industrials Sink Amid Covid-19 Worries -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
01/04Major U.S. airlines back 'global' COVID-19 testing requirements -letter
RE
01/04Major U.S. airlines back expanding COVID-19 testing for more international tr..
RE
01/04AMERICAN AIRLINES : Cleaning with a Purpose, American Airlines Earns STAR Accred..
AQ
2020AMERICAN AIRLINES : Cleaning with a Purpose, American Airlines Earns STAR Accred..
PU
2020AMERICAN AIRLINES : restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights
RE
2020NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 170 M - -
Net income 2020 -9 265 M - -
Net Debt 2020 32 004 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,78x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 8 278 M 8 278 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 110 500
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,33 $
Last Close Price 15,13 $
Spread / Highest target 78,5%
Spread / Average Target -25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -93,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-4.06%8 278
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-3.37%26 586
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-4.22%3 387
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-7.66%2 812
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD7.11%2 049
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.55%1 454
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ