Delta Air Lines to furlough 1,941 pilots in October -memo

CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines is set
to furlough 1,941 pilots in October, the carrier said in a memo
seen by Reuters on Monday that noted the fallout from the
COVID-19 pandemic and plunging air travel demand.
U.S. airlines have warned they will need to furlough tens of
thousands of workers once $25 billion in U.S. government
stimulus funds run out in September. The aid, which covered
employees' pay, was meant to help them weather the pandemic and
preserve jobs until a recovery, but travel remains depressed.
"We are simply overstaffed, and we are faced with an
incredibly difficult decision," Delta's head of flight
operations John Laughter said in a memo to employees.
"We are six months into this pandemic and only 25% of our
revenues have been recovered. Unfortunately, we see few
catalysts over the next six months to meaningful change this
trajectory."
Atlanta-based Delta, one of the largest U.S. airlines, had
originally estimated a surplus of 2,558 pilots but reduced the
final number of involuntary furloughs following take-up for
early retirement and voluntary departure programs.
Based on network projections, Laughter said Delta would need
some 9,450 active pilots for the summer 2021 schedule, which the
carrier expects will be the peak flying period for the next
12-18 months.
But there were roughly 11,200 active pilots still on Delta's
roster after voluntary early departure programs, he said.
Airlines and unions have been lobbying Washington to extend
another $25 billion in aid to protect jobs through March under a
broader expansion of coronavirus stimulus funds, but talks are
at a standstill.
American Airlines and United Airlines,
Delta's major rivals, have warned they could potentially cull
more than 60,000 jobs in October.
Delta also announced on Monday the retirement of Chief
Operating Officer Gil West, who helped lead the merger
integration of Delta and Northwest after joining the company in
2008.
West will stay on through the end of September while the
company evaluates "how to best transition his responsibilities
in the current environment," Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in
a separate note to employees.
