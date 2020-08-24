Log in
EPA approves a virus-killing coating for American Airlines, studies use by schools

08/24/2020 | 01:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Atlanta, Georgia

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday it has granted emergency approval for American Airlines to use a disinfectant against the coronavirus on certain surfaces that lasts for up to seven days, and is studying whether it could be effective in places like schools.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said at a news briefing that SurfaceWise2, made by Allied BioScience Inc, is the first long-lasting product approved by the agency to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

American Airlines will begin spraying its airplane cabins with the disinfectant in its home base of Texas after the state filed the request for emergency approval. The carrier hopes to eventually use it across its entire fleet, including its American Eagle regional partners.

The spray does not eliminate the need for cleaning, officials said.

Southwest Airlines, also based in Texas, has been using a two-step process in its cabins that involves an EPA-approved disinfectant spray followed by a separate antimicrobial spray that coats surfaces for at least 30 days.

Reuters first reported on Sunday emergency approval of SurfaceWise2 for use by American and by Texas-based Total Orthopedics Sports & Spine's two clinics for up to a year.

Airlines have rolled out deeper cleaning and disinfecting of airplanes and airport facilities in an effort to convince people that it is safe to resume flying during the pandemic.

By Tracy Rucinski

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRPORT FACILITIES CO., LTD. -0.95% 417 End-of-day quote.-24.86%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 8.35% 13.1599 Delayed Quote.-57.60%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 4.96% 36.385 Delayed Quote.-35.74%
