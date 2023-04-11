Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:16:39 2023-04-11 pm EDT
14.41 USD   +1.80%
01:10pElasticity of travel demand in focus as U.S. carriers report earnings
RE
04/06United will cut some New York-area, D.C. flights after US waiver
RE
04/05Citigroup Adjusts American Airlines Group's Price Target to $16.25 From $18.50, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elasticity of travel demand in focus as U.S. carriers report earnings

04/11/2023 | 01:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Passengers use self check-in machines as they travel from John F. Kennedy International Airport, in Queens, New York City

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Major U.S. airlines are expected to reiterate the strength of travel demand when earnings season gets underway later this week.

But with rising interest rates, high inflation, mounting job losses and turmoil in the banking industry increasing the odds of an economic recession, the spotlight will be on the elasticity of consumer demand.

Pent-up travel demand as well as constrained airline capacity due to shortages of aircraft, spare parts, and labor have, thus far, allowed the industry to avoid the fallout from a slowdown in the broader economy.

The question remains how long this travel boom will last.

"The fallout from the recent banking turmoil and rising interest rates does in our view skew risk to the downside," said Christopher Stathoulopoulos, an analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group.

Chief executives of major carriers last month rushed to reassure jittery investors after a profit warning from United Airlines stoked worries about the industry's pricing power.

The industry has been leaning on soaring consumer demand to mitigate higher labor and fuel costs with higher fares.

Yet, Delta Air Lines, which kicks off the earnings season on Thursday, has said its first-quarter earnings would suffer due to a run-up in operating costs after its new contract deal with pilots. The Atlanta-based carrier is expected to report a profit of 30 cents a share.

Chicago-based United, which is due to report its first-quarter result next week, is tipped to post a loss of 66 cents a share due to higher costs from a potential contract deal with pilots.

Analysts at Moody's Investors Service estimate labor expense for U.S. carriers will increase by 19% this year.

Meanwhile, surprise output cuts by OPEC+ oil producers earlier this month are expected to drive up fuel bills for airlines, hurting their profits.

"The price elasticity of demand over economic cycles will be the ultimate arbiter of the industry's ability to cover increasing costs," Moody's said.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Rajesh Kumar Singh


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 1.59% 14.38 Delayed Quote.11.24%
BRENT OIL 1.48% 85.41 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 1.27% 34.38 Delayed Quote.3.38%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 2.16% 44.035 Delayed Quote.14.40%
WTI 1.97% 81.375 Delayed Quote.0.38%
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
01:10pElasticity of travel demand in focus as U.S. carriers report earnings
RE
04/06United will cut some New York-area, D.C. flights after US waiver
RE
04/05Citigroup Adjusts American Airlines Group's Price Target to $16.25 From $18.50, Keeps N..
MT
04/04Airlines' Revenue Trends Remain Resilient Despite Softer-Than-Expected Mid-Q1 Updates, ..
MT
04/04American Airlines Reportedly Reducing Certain New York City Flights This Summer
MT
04/04American Airlines Reportedly Cutting Certain New York City Flights This Summer
MT
04/04U.S. airline loyalty programs can provide buffer from possible recession
RE
04/03American Airlines will cut some New York flights this summer
RE
04/03American Airlines Pilots Union Reportedly Near New Contract Agreement
MT
04/03American airlines temporarily reducing frequencies on some route…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 53 229 M - -
Net income 2023 1 251 M - -
Net Debt 2023 25 358 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,54x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 237 M 9 237 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 129 700
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 14,15 $
Average target price 17,89 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert D. Isom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Devon E. May Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Douglas Parker Chairman
Ganesh Jayaram Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
David G. Seymour Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.11.24%9 237
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-4.46%19 138
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD22.50%6 362
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-14.53%2 188
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-5.06%2 126
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION0.72%1 671
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer