American Airlines Group Inc.

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Exclusive: Congressional Democrats set to back more than $50 billion for transportation sector

02/08/2021 | 02:02pm EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: JetBlue Airways aircrafts are pictured at departure gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. Congress are to release a sweeping plan on Monday to provide more than $50 billion in additional assistance to U.S. airlines, transit systems, airports and passenger railroad Amtrak and create a $3 billion program to assist aviation manufacturers with payroll costs, according to documents seen by Reuters and sources briefed on the matter.

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal will provide $30 billion to transit agencies, $14 billion for passenger airlines, $8 billion to U.S. airports, $1 billion for airline contractors and $1.5 billion to Amtrak, the draft legislation says. U.S. House committees are set to vote on the legislation on Wednesday.

Airline stocks rose sharply on news of the new funding, with American Airlines up 4.2%, while United Airlines gained 5% and Southwest Airlines jumped nearly 6%.

President Joe Biden had proposed $20 billion for struggling U.S. transit agencies - and nothing for airlines - while Democrats had pushed for more transit help, citing the collapse in travel demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transit agencies have previously been awarded $39 billion in emergency assistance by Congress. New York's Metropolitan Transit Agency says daily subway travel has recently been down 70% or more.

U.S. airlines have been awarded $40 billion in payroll support since March and airline unions had asked Congress for another $15 billion to keep thousands of workers on the payroll past March 31, when the current round of funding expires. The additional $14 billion will keeping nearly 30,000 airline workers on the job through Sept. 30.

A summary of the $14 billion airline payroll proposal from the House Financial Services Committee seen by Reuters noted airlines lost over $35 billion in 2020 and "airlines do not expect to return to profitability until midway through 2021.

The $3 billion aviation manufacturing program would provide a 50% government subsidy to cover costs of pay, benefits and training for employees at risk of being furloughed or who were furloughed due to the pandemic. The grants cover up to 25% of a company's U.S. workforce.

U.S. airplane manufacturer Boeing and suppliers have cut thousands of manufacturing jobs over the last year as demand for new planes has shrunk amid the collapse in airline travel.

Boeing said last year it recorded severance costs for 26,000 employees in 2020, with 18,000 having left last year and the remainder expected leave in 2021. Boeing did not immediately comment on the program.

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) President Robert Martinez urged lawmakers to back the effort to provide payroll assistance to "help this critical workforce and supply chain weather the storm of this historic pandemic."

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul and Dan Grebler)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.48% 93.87 Real-time Quote.4.05%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 3.52% 17.79 Delayed Quote.9.00%
MIDWAY LIMITED -0.88% 0.8425 End-of-day quote.-8.42%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 5.61% 52.88 Delayed Quote.7.38%
THE BOEING COMPANY 1.11% 210.18 Delayed Quote.-2.86%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 4.67% 44.14 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 158 M - -
Net income 2020 -9 419 M - -
Net Debt 2020 32 898 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,89x
Yield 2020 0,51%
Capitalization 10 683 M 10 683 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,54x
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 102 700
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 12,00 $
Last Close Price 17,19 $
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target -30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Brickner Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.9.00%10 683
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES7.38%29 553
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-0.09%3 445
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY12.81%3 436
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD12.65%2 233
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.30%1 468
