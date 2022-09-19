Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:01 2022-09-19 pm EDT
14.22 USD   +3.38%
02:44pFAA denies Republic Airways bid to reduce co-pilot training hours
RE
02:07pUnited Airlines, Alaska Air, American Airlines Shares All Rise as Travel Demand Rebounds
MT
09/13American Airlines Celebrates 80 Years in Mexico With Record Growth in the Country
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FAA denies Republic Airways bid to reduce co-pilot training hours

09/19/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it had denied a request by Republic Airways to allow the regional airline to reduce the number of hours needed to become a co-pilot.

The FAA said it disagreed with the airline's argument for allowing only 750 hours of flight experience instead of 1,500 hours.

Indiana-based Republic had sought an exemption that would allow graduates from its pilot training program to apply for a restricted airline transport pilot certificate with the same reduced aeronautical experience as military or former military pilots.

Republic flies nearly 1,000 daily flights to 100 cities in 40 U.S. states and operates under major airline partner brands of American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express.

Republic did not immediately comment on the FAA rejection.

The FAA said the airline's new training program does not provide an equivalent level of safety as the regulation requiring 1,500 hours of flight experience before a pilot may work for an airline.

Some regional airlines say they are facing a pilot shortage and are unable to find enough qualified pilots to meet demand.

Several unions had opposed Republic's request, with some arguing that a reduction in flight hours and relaxation of standards "would jeopardize safety and result in inexperienced pilots," the FAA said.

The regulations to boost flight hours for co-pilots stemmed in part from the February 2009 crash of Colgan Air Flight 347 in upstate New York that killed 50 people. It was the last major U.S. fatal passenger airline crash.

In July, a group of Republicans in Congress proposed legislation to raise the mandatory commercial pilot retirement age to 67 from 65, in a bid to address airline staffing issues. The proposal would require pilots over age 65 to pass a rigorous medical screening every six months.[nL1N2Z61D4[

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 3.35% 14.205 Delayed Quote.-23.44%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 2.89% 38.54 Delayed Quote.-14.39%
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
02:44pFAA denies Republic Airways bid to reduce co-pilot training hours
RE
02:07pUnited Airlines, Alaska Air, American Airlines Shares All Rise as Travel Demand Rebound..
MT
09/13American Airlines Celebrates 80 Years in Mexico With Record Growth in the Country
AQ
09/13Boeing deliveries rose in August as it resumed 787 handovers
RE
09/12Biden touts U.S. crackdown on airlines over passenger treatment
RE
09/09Sonoco ThermoSafe and American Airlines Sign Global Master Lease Agreement
AQ
09/09Lawmakers seek U.S. probe on airline handling of COVID funds
RE
09/09Analysis-Rising costs fuel worries about U.S. airlines' heavy debt loads
RE
09/08American Airlines Cargo Signs Global Master Lease Agreement With Sonoco ThermoSafe
MT
09/08United Airlines invests $15 million in Eve Air, orders 200 air taxis
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 880 M - -
Net income 2022 -788 M - -
Net Debt 2022 29 929 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 935 M 8 935 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 129 200
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 13,75 $
Average target price 17,54 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert D. Isom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Douglas Parker Chairman
Ganesh Jayaram Chief Digital & Information Officer & Executive VP
David G. Seymour Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-23.44%8 935
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-18.93%20 607
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-13.86%4 831
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-12.45%2 586
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-51.31%1 639
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-12.70%1 588