Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/26 07:08:15 am
12.53 USD   -0.56%
06:35aFutures slip as virus cases surge, stimulus uncertainty weighs
RE
06:27aMicrosoft quietly prepares to avoid spotlight under Biden
RE
10/23U.S. tentatively approves Delta, WestJet alliance
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Futures slip as virus cases surge, stimulus uncertainty weighs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 06:35am EDT

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Futures down: Dow and S&P 0.9%, Nasdaq 0.8%

Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures weakened on Monday, as surging coronavirus cases and a stalemate in Washington over the next fiscal aid bill darkened the economic outlook in the run up to Nov. 3 presidential elections.

New infections touched record levels in the United States over the weekend with El Paso in Texas asking citizens to stay at home for the next two weeks.

Travel-related stocks that are vulnerable to COVID-19 news including American Airlines and Booking Holdings Inc fell 3% and 2%, respectively, before the bell.

Wall Street's main indexes finished last week lower as investors closely monitored talks over the next round of fiscal package, while economic data pointed at a stalling recovery.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said the Trump administration was reviewing the latest proposal for COVID-19 relief over the weekend and that she expected a response on Monday.

Meanwhile, more than 59.1 million Americans have already voted in person or by mail as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden enter their final full week of campaigning.

It is also one of the busiest week of third-quarter earnings season that will see results from mega-cap U.S. tech firms including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Google-parent Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc.

Of the 135 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings so far, 83.7% of them have beaten Wall Street expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

At 06:23 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 0.9% at 27,933 points and S&P 500 E-minis fell 0.91% to 3,420.25 points. Nasdaq 100 E-minis shed 0.79% at 11,571.5 points. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.64% 1632.98 Delayed Quote.21.92%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.88% 3204.4 Delayed Quote.73.41%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -4.18% 12.6 Delayed Quote.-56.07%
APPLE INC. -0.61% 115.04 Delayed Quote.56.70%
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. 1.76% 1823.55 Delayed Quote.-11.21%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.10% 28335.57 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
FACEBOOK INC 2.40% 284.79 Delayed Quote.38.75%
NASDAQ 100 0.25% 11692.571891 Delayed Quote.33.89%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.37% 11548.281629 Delayed Quote.28.71%
S&P 500 0.34% 3465.39 Delayed Quote.7.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
06:35aFutures slip as virus cases surge, stimulus uncertainty weighs
RE
06:27aMicrosoft quietly prepares to avoid spotlight under Biden
RE
10/23U.S. tentatively approves Delta, WestJet alliance
RE
10/23Covid-19 Continues to Boost and Bust S&P 500 Companies
DJ
10/23TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Tracking a Vaccine; Lasting Postal Slowdown; Megaship..
DJ
10/23AMERICAN AIRLINES : Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
10/23Moscow Exchange to expand number of foreign shares on offer to 40
RE
10/22Major airline groups push for end to coronavirus quarantines, travel bans
RE
10/22U.S. airlines lay out COVID-19 damage and renew calls for aid
RE
10/22U.S. airlines lay out COVID-19 damage and renew calls for aid
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 322 M - -
Net income 2020 -9 196 M - -
Net Debt 2020 33 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,66x
Yield 2020 0,94%
Capitalization 6 409 M 6 409 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,30x
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 107 400
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,63 $
Last Close Price 12,60 $
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target -7,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -92,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-56.07%6 409
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-20.73%25 241
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-26.20%3 246
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-18.25%2 269
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD61.70%1 990
VIETNAM AIRLINES-23.56%1 577
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group