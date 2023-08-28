Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders continued to assess Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole, Wyo., Friday.

Stock investors chose to focus on the more dovish aspects of Powell's Jackson Hole speech-looking past his additional comments that inflation remains too high and policy makers are ready to further hike rates if necessary.

3M and plaintiffs attorneys are nearing a settlement that would resolve hundreds of thousands of claims by veterans that earplugs made by the company and a subsidiary failed to protect them from hearing loss.

Under the terms being discussed, 3M would pay about $5.5 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported citing people close to the discussions. Negotiations are continuing, they said, and the final amount hasn't been established yet.

The earplug litigation has become the largest mass tort in U.S. history, with more than 300,000 claims.

Meanwhile, American Airlines is on the hook for a big fine after keeping passengers on dozens of flights stuck on the ground too long. Authorities said passengers on 43 American flights between 2018 and 2021 had to sit on the tarmac for more than three hours without being given a chance to deplane, violating federal rules that were put in place over a decade ago to prevent such waits.

