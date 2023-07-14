By Dean Seal

JetBlue said it is advancing a plan to wind down a partnership with American Airlines that was successfully challenged by the Justice Department.

The airline said Friday that starting July 21, customers won't be able to book new codeshare bookings on American Airlines anymore, and vice versa. For customers who have already booked, their loyalty account numbers will need to be added to the booking before that time in order to earn points and other perks.

"We are disappointed to be ending popular benefits like codesharing and reciprocal loyalty benefits," said Dave Fintzen, vice president of the Northeast Alliance for JetBlue. "We know customers will miss these features and believe the U.S. Department of Justice's position opposing them misses the mark."

JetBlue and American said they are working together to minimize disruption to customers who have booked travel already and complete the legal process of the wind-down plan in a way that protects consumers. Jetblue said it will reach out to any individual customer impacted by the recent shakeups.

American and JetBlue reached an agreement in 2020 to join forces in New York and Boston, but the partnership was struck down by a federal judge in May following a challenge by the Justice Department, which alleged that the arrangement would drive up fares and erode competition.

JetBlue said earlier this month that it wouldn't join American in challenging the ruling as it focuses on battling antitrust officials in a separate suit seeking to block its planned takeover of Spirit Airlines.

