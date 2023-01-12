Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:57:02 2023-01-12 am EST
16.12 USD   +5.05%
10:31aJetBlue to add more routes under alliance as American Airlines tie-up faces scrutiny
RE
10:06aAmerican Airlines Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook as Air Travel Demand Remains Strong
MT
10:01aAmerican Airlines Group Announces Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JetBlue to add more routes under alliance as American Airlines tie-up faces scrutiny

01/12/2023 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
JetBlue event marking first transatlantic flight between New York and London at JFK International Airport in New York City

(Reuters) - U.S. low-cost carrier JetBlue Airways Corp said on Thursday it will launch more routes this year under a partnership with American Airlines, even as the tie-up faces a legal challenge by antitrust regulators.

JetBlue said it will add more routes from New York, Boston and Los Angeles. Across New York's three major airports, the "Northeast Alliance" (NEA) will fly more than 500 daily departures in 2023, as well as nearly 200 daily departures in Boston, the airline added.

The U.S. Justice Department, six states and the District of Columbia have called the NEA a "de facto merger" of the companies' Boston and New York operations and have sued to block the partnership.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 5.22% 16.125 Delayed Quote.20.60%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION 1.47% 7.915 Delayed Quote.20.52%
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
10:31aJetBlue to add more routes under alliance as American Airlines tie-up faces scrutiny
RE
10:06aAmerican Airlines Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook as Air Travel Demand Remains Strong
MT
10:01aAmerican Airlines Group Announces Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financia..
GL
07:42aAmerican Airlines Group Raises Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Growth Outlook for Q4; Shares..
MT
07:23aAmerican Airlines forecasts higher fourth-quarter profit on strong demand
RE
07:02aAmerican Airlines Group Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
01/11Wall St jumps on optimism before key inflation report
RE
01/11Wall St rises on optimism ahead of inflation report
RE
01/11After computer breakdown: chaos in US air traffic affects thous..
DP
01/11Wall St gains with all eyes on key inflation data
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48 481 M - -
Net income 2022 -275 M - -
Net Debt 2022 29 249 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -32,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 969 M 9 969 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 129 700
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 15,34 $
Average target price 15,97 $
Spread / Average Target 4,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert D. Isom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Devon E. May Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Douglas Parker Chairman
Ganesh Jayaram Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
David G. Seymour Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.20.60%9 969
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.6.83%21 357
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-1.05%5 223
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.11.10%2 485
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-9.26%2 361
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION2.03%1 695