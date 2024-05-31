Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of American Airlines Group Inc. (“American Airlines” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AAL) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 28, 2024, after the market closed, American Airlines announced that its Chief Commercial Officer was departing. Additionally, the Company disclosed that it was lowering its guidance. In an industry conference the following day, May 29, 2024, the Company’s CEO stated that the Company’s “expectation for domestic performance has worsened materially since [it] provided guidance in April,” and that the revision “is largely due to a softer domestic environment than [the Company was] expecting and [its] performance within that environment.”

On this news, American Airlines’ stock price fell $1.82, or 13.5%, to close at $11.62 per share on May 29, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased American Airlines securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

