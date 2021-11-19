Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/19 02:51:39 pm
19.175 USD   -1.11%
02:27pNasdaq hits fresh record peak, Dow declines again
RE
11:24aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Recognizing unsung heroes on World Children's Day
PU
11/18AMERICAN AIRLINES : A neo is born
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nasdaq hits fresh record peak, Dow declines again

11/19/2021 | 02:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq Composite Index hit a record high on Friday as the U.S. benchmark drew strength from technology stocks, but the Dow headed for its fourth losing session of the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average's decline wiped out the last of its November gains and extended its drop to more than 2% from a Nov. 8 record high.

Friday's fall was caused by banking, energy and airline stocks slumping on fears of new lockdowns in Europe to curb a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Austria outlined plans for a full lockdown, and fears that Germany could follow suit rattled stock markets globally.

Banking stocks fell about 1.7%, tracking a drop in Treasury yields as investors snapped up safe-haven bonds. [US/]Financials was among the worst-performing S&P sectors, down 1.1%.

Carriers including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines, and cruiseliners Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Corp fell between 1.4% and 3.9%.

Major oil firms dropped as crude prices fell on renewed concerns over European demand, making the S&P energy sector the worst performer among its peers with a 4% loss. [O/R]

"It's a normal time to take risk off. And in this case, there's just so much liquidity that the market doesn't go down - just people take risk off by going into safe havens," said Jay Hatfield, chief executive of Infrastructure Capital Management in New York.

"Right now, COVID-19 is kind of a headline of the day. Every trade in the market right now is being driven by COVID."

Falling yields and safe-haven demand supported major technology stocks, which in turn lifted the Nasdaq.

Tech stocks are sensitive to yields, as investors weigh future earnings in the sector against returns on debt.

FAANG stocks, which have largely persevered through economic shocks since 2020, traded broadly higher. Netflix Inc gained along with other stay-at-home stocks.

IPhone maker Apple Inc hit a record high as investors priced in strong Black Friday sales next week.

Chipmaker Nvidia Corp rose 3.3% in heavy trade after posting strong quarterly results late Wednesday. The Philadelphia semiconductor index also hit a fresh record high.

By 2:17 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 225.98 points, or 0.63%, to 35,644.97; the S&P 500 gained 0.95 points, or 0.02%, at 4,705.49; and the Nasdaq Composite added 80.84 points, or 0.51%, at 16,074.55.

While flat on Friday, the S&P was on course to finish the week in positive territory, fueled in recent days by retailers.

The S&P consumer discretionary sector traded at a new peak on Friday, following strong retail earnings this week and positive signs for holiday shopping.

Lowe's Companies was up 0.7%, just below the record intraday mark it achieved after reporting third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. ETSY Inc rose 1.6% after posting its third lifetime intraday high this week.

The information technology segment was the best performer on the S&P 500, up 0.6%.

It was led by Intuit Inc, which jumped 9.4% as brokerages lifted their price targets on the income tax software company after it beat quarterly estimates and raised forecasts.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Devik Jain in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel and Richard Chang)

By Ambar Warrick and David French


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -1.65% 19.09 Delayed Quote.22.96%
APPLE INC. 1.73% 160.62 Delayed Quote.15.68%
ETSY, INC. 2.04% 296.63 Delayed Quote.63.16%
INTUIT INC. 8.47% 682.4 Delayed Quote.65.58%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.33% 679.92 Delayed Quote.26.13%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 3.79% 328.98 Delayed Quote.142.63%
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
02:27pNasdaq hits fresh record peak, Dow declines again
RE
11:24aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Recognizing unsung heroes on World Children's Day
PU
11/18AMERICAN AIRLINES : A neo is born
PU
11/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Trading is the new online gambling
11/18ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Activision Blizzard, American Airlines, ConocoPhillips, Qualcomm..
11/18British Airways, American Airlines To Offer Free COVID-19 Testing Kits To Corporate Tra..
MT
11/17AMERICAN AIRLINES : British Airways, American Express Global Business Travel and Qured to ..
PU
11/17U.S. expects to screen 20 million air travelers during Thanksgiving period
RE
11/17Exane PNB Paribas Adjusts Price Target for American Airlines to $22 From $23, Maintains..
MT
11/17U.S. expects to screen 20 million air travelers during Thanksgiving period
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 490 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 226 M - -
Net Debt 2021 32 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 555 M 12 555 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 119 800
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 19,39 $
Average target price 19,03 $
Spread / Average Target -1,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Brickner Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.22.96%12 555
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-0.51%27 447
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD38.26%4 793
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-2.27%3 296
VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC-17.14%2 459
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.41.38%1 967