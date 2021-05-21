Navigate the Airport Hassle-Free with American's New Service: Five Star Essentials

FORT WORTH, Texas - For customers traveling with kids or anyone simply looking for a simplified airport experience, the journey is now easier thanks to the launch of the new American Airlines Five Star Essentials service. Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, customers traveling in any cabin on an American flight can book the Five Star Essentials service for domestic departures and connections at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Miami International Airport (MIA).

Customers purchasing Five Star Essentials will be:

Greeted at Priority Check-in and provided assistance in checking in for flights, selecting seats and checking baggage.

Accompanied through the Priority security lane and assisted to ensure luggage and personal belongings stay together and organized.

Escorted through the airport and to their gate.

Five Star Essentials starts at $149 (includes up to two adults and three children or pets) for travel beginning May 24 and can be booked now.

'Five Star Essentials is another way to help ease the journey for busy families or anyone who simply needs an extra set of hands to navigate through the airport,' said Clarissa Sebastian, Managing Director of Premium Customer Experience and Onboard Products. 'We know the airport can sometimes be time-consuming or nerve-racking, especially if you haven't traveled in a while or are traveling during the holiday.'

Reservations can be made 72 hours in advance of the flight, and AAdvantage® members may also use miles to book.

Five Star Essentials is yet another way American is welcoming travelers back to the skies. The airline has reopened 27 Admiral Club lounges across 21 U.S. cities, including CLT, DFW and MIA. It has also expanded innovative touchless technology to give customers a safe, convenient and easy travel experience. Once in the air, customers can enjoy free entertainment, including a library of up to 600 movies and TV shows on their phone, tablet or laptop. Simply enable airplane mode and connect to the 'AA-Inflight' signal. From there, entertainment can be accessed from the American Airlines app or aainflight.com.

As customers are ready to return to the skies, American provides resources needed to help them understand requirements for travel, preflight testing resources and more. Customers can visit Prepared for the Air to get started.

