Navigate the Airport Hassle-Free with American's New Service: Five Star Essentials

05/21/2021 | 10:03am EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas - For customers traveling with kids or anyone simply looking for a simplified airport experience, the journey is now easier thanks to the launch of the new American Airlines Five Star Essentials service. Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, customers traveling in any cabin on an American flight can book the Five Star Essentials service for domestic departures and connections at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Miami International Airport (MIA).

Five Star Essentials is perfect for families or customers who want an extra set of hands during their journey from check-in to the gate

Customers purchasing Five Star Essentials will be:

Customers purchasing Five Star Essentials will be:

  • Greeted at Priority Check-in and provided assistance in checking in for flights, selecting seats and checking baggage.
  • Accompanied through the Priority security lane and assisted to ensure luggage and personal belongings stay together and organized.
  • Escorted through the airport and to their gate.

Five Star Essentials starts at $149 (includes up to two adults and three children or pets) for travel beginning May 24 and can be booked now.

'Five Star Essentials is another way to help ease the journey for busy families or anyone who simply needs an extra set of hands to navigate through the airport,' said Clarissa Sebastian, Managing Director of Premium Customer Experience and Onboard Products. 'We know the airport can sometimes be time-consuming or nerve-racking, especially if you haven't traveled in a while or are traveling during the holiday.'

Reservations can be made 72 hours in advance of the flight, and AAdvantage® members may also use miles to book.

Five Star Essentials is yet another way American is welcoming travelers back to the skies. The airline has reopened 27 Admiral Club lounges across 21 U.S. cities, including CLT, DFW and MIA. It has also expanded innovative touchless technology to give customers a safe, convenient and easy travel experience. Once in the air, customers can enjoy free entertainment, including a library of up to 600 movies and TV shows on their phone, tablet or laptop. Simply enable airplane mode and connect to the 'AA-Inflight' signal. From there, entertainment can be accessed from the American Airlines app or aainflight.com.

As customers are ready to return to the skies, American provides resources needed to help them understand requirements for travel, preflight testing resources and more. Customers can visit Prepared for the Air to get started.

About American Airlines Group
American's purpose is to care for people on life's journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 14:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 095 M - -
Net income 2021 -3 025 M - -
Net Debt 2021 31 712 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 495 M 14 495 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 113 200
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 17,61 $
Last Close Price 22,60 $
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target -22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -77,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Brickner Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.43.31%14 495
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.28.56%35 435
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD40.19%4 857
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY15.64%3 874
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD21.26%2 416
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.46.06%2 122