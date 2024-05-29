UnitedHealth sees a 'disturbance' in Medicaid - as insurers' stocks plunge

Major health insurers' stocks dropped sharply Wednesday after UnitedHealth Group executives forecast a "disturbance" in the Medicaid business.

BHP Abandons $50 Billion Anglo American Deal

Anglo American rejected Australian mining giant BHP's plea to extend their $50 billion takeover talks.

Exxon Wins Board Vote by Wide Margin

The company's 12 directors were reelected by an average of 95% of shareholders.

Netflix Is Teeing Up Music-Competition Shows. Think 'Love Is Blind' Meets 'The Voice.'

One series will involve bandmates auditioning and rehearsing without ever seeing each other.

American Airlines Admits Business Travel Misfire; Shares Drop

CEO Robert Isom said the airline lost business travel after cutting sales staff and shifting away from corporate booking channels.

ConocoPhillips to Acquire Marathon Oil in $17.1 Billion All-Stock Deal

The deal allows ConocoPhillips to expand its presence in several key U.S. shale basins including in Texas and North Dakota.

Goldman Sachs Raises $20 Billion for Private Lending

The fund is targeting private-equity-backed global businesses.

BYD Launches Hybrids With 1,300-Mile Driving Range

Chinese automaker BYD is rolling out cars capable of driving the distance between New York and Miami without refueling or recharging

Royal Mail, Delivering Letters for 500 Years, to Be Sold to Czech Billionaire

The owner of the U.K.'s Royal Mail-with roots dating back more than five centuries-has agreed to be bought by a Czech billionaire for almost $5 billion.

Dell Should Keep Shining in Nvidia's Halo

The booming demand for AI servers is boosting the storied tech giant as the PC industry recovers.

