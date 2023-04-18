Pilots at Canada's WestJet Airlines approve possible strike action

April 18 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines pilots on Tuesday
voted overwhelmingly in favor of possible strike action as early
as May 16, underscoring broader efforts by North American pilots
to make gains on salary and working conditions as traffic rises.
Pilots at Onex Corp's WestJet Group, Canada's
second-largest carrier, could strike or be locked out if notice
is given on May 13, union representative Bernard Lewall said.
Participating pilots voted 93% in favor of strike
authorization, said Lewall, chair of the local union with the
Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA).
Calgary-based WestJet was not immediately available for
comment.
About 1,700 pilots flying for WestJet, and affiliate budget
carrier Swoop are negotiating through the federal conciliation
process, which will end on April 24, ALPA said.
If that process isn't extended and an agreement isn't
reached, a strike or lockout could be held ahead of the Victoria
Day long weekend on May 22.
Lewall said the union is pushing for one set of working
conditions for member pilots, even as members press for higher
pay.
Some airline executives are concerned that hefty pilot
raises will inflate fixed costs and make it tougher to repair
debt-laden balance sheets.
Delta Air Lines pilots ratified a new contract in
March that includes $7 billion in cumulative increases in pay
and benefits over four years.
Pilots at American Airlines Group, said earlier in
April they are "near" to reaching an agreement-in-principle with
the U.S. carrier on a new contract. Their union, the Allied
Pilots Association is also holding a strike authorization vote
that concludes on April 30th.
However, it would be very hard for the Allied pilots to walk
off the job because of a complex labor process in the United
States that makes it difficult for airline workers to strike.
(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Chris
Reese and Sharon Singleton)