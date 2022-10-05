Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-05 pm EDT
12.87 USD   -0.62%
05:32pPilots union opposes granting Boeing 737 MAX 7, 10 cockpit alerting extension
RE
04:59pIndustrials Down as Pivot Hopes Fade -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
10/04U.S. airlines reject lawmakers' request to refrain from share buybacks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pilots union opposes granting Boeing 737 MAX 7, 10 cockpit alerting extension

10/05/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Aerial view of Boeing planes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The union representing 15,000 American Airlines pilots said on Wednesday it opposes an effort in Congress to extend an exemption from modern cockpit alerting requirements for the 737 MAX 7 and 10.

Boeing faces a December deadline to win approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the 737 MAX 7 and 10 variants, or it must meet new modern cockpit-alerting requirements that could significantly delay the plane's entry into service.

The Allied Pilots Association said "Boeing needs to proceed with installing modern crew alerting systems on these aircraft to mitigate pilot startle-effect and confusion during complex, compound system malfunctions."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -0.62% 12.87 Delayed Quote.-27.90%
THE BOEING COMPANY -1.05% 132.11 Delayed Quote.-34.38%
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
05:32pPilots union opposes granting Boeing 737 MAX 7, 10 cockpit alerting extension
RE
04:59pIndustrials Down as Pivot Hopes Fade -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
10/04U.S. airlines reject lawmakers' request to refrain from share buybacks
RE
10/04Travel Stocks Climb During Market Rally on Tuesday
MT
10/04U.S. FAA mandates new flight attendant rest time rules
RE
10/03U.S. set to finalize new flight attendant rest time rules -sources
RE
10/03U.S. set to finalize new flight attendant rest time rules --sources
RE
10/03Major U.S. airlines in no rush to resume stock buybacks as ban ends
RE
10/03American Airlines CEO defends JetBlue alliance in antitrust trial
RE
09/30United Airlines will halt service at New York's JFK airport
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 694 M - -
Net income 2022 -683 M - -
Net Debt 2022 30 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 416 M 8 416 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 129 200
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 12,95 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert D. Isom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Douglas Parker Chairman
Ganesh Jayaram Chief Digital & Information Officer & Executive VP
David G. Seymour Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-27.90%8 416