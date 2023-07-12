By Ben Glickman

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Wednesday it would partner with American Airlines and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Airports on a $125 million commercial redevelopment of a terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The Port Authority said the redevelopment of JFK's Terminal 8, which recently completed a $400 million expansion, will create a new great hall for shops and restaurants.

The agency added that the expansion and remodeling would create 300 new concession jobs in the terminal with 60 new restaurants and shopping offerings. The redevelopment will also add a performance space.

American Airlines operates Terminal 8 at JFK Airport, and was involved with the expansion completed in November.

