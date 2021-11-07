Prepared for the Air Resources and the Ready to Fly Checklist are American's Easy-to-Follow Recipe for International Travel

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines is welcoming back travelers from around the world with its robust international schedule of flights to and from the United States. To help customers plan, prepare and travel with confidence, American's Prepared for the Air resources and Ready to Fly checklist now offer a full suite of tools for customers.

"Since the start of the pandemic, our customers have been waiting for the day they can get on a plane bound for the people and places in the United States that they know, love and miss - but now the wait is over," said Vasu Raja, Chief Revenue Officer for American Airlines. "As restrictions give way to new frameworks for safe and healthy travel, the American Airlines team is looking forward to flexing our international network and welcoming our customers back on board as they fly to the destinations they've long-awaited. We appreciate the Biden administration, as well as the U.K. government, for working in collaboration with our industry to make this reopening of international travel a reality, and we're excited about the boost it promises to bring to travelers and the economy."

Book with confidence

Customers can visit Prepared for the Air as they start planning their trips. This includes an interactive map that highlights travel guidelines for destinations around the world. With one click, travelers can view their potential destination's vaccination or testing requirements and then seamlessly book travel. They can also see nearby locations where testing is offered or choose to select one of American's convenient at-home testing partners, to make their trip planning easier.

Ready to Fly checklist

Once tickets are booked, customers traveling internationally will automatically see American's Ready to Fly checklist when viewing their eligible reservations on aa.com and the American Airlines mobile app. Ready to Fly outlines everything customers need for their specific itinerary, including test and vaccination requirements, along with their options to submit digital documentation such as vaccination records, testing results, any required government attestations and contact tracing information.

Ready to Fly also includes links to the VeriFLY app developed by American's mobile health partner Daon to help customers verify they've met all necessary travel requirements. The VeriFLY app simplifies travel by allowing customers to enter their origin and destination, guides them through the necessary travel requirements, and helps ensure they are ready to travel. Customers can upload documentation of their fulfilled requirements directly to the app, which then validates that the documents match a country's requirements and displays a simple pass or fail message. With a pass message, customers can check-in online at aa.com or the American Airlines mobile app.

These digital options can save customers valuable time while traveling and give them the peace of mind that they are ready to fly before they head to the airport.

Travel with ease

Many onboard service elements will return to Flagship First® and Flagship Business® on international, transcontinental and Hawaii routes starting Nov. 10. Premium cabin customers will once again be able to enjoy coursed meal service, pre-departure beverages, ice cream sundaes and espresso service.

Throughout the summer and fall, American enhanced its robust and free inflight entertainment, adding a Lifestyle channel where customers can choose from a collection of more than 150 creative, productivity or language classes. This offering includes Rosetta Stone, where customers can learn Spanish, Italian, French, German, Japanese, and other languages while in flight.

Before customers jet-set, there are several ways to unwind. Flagship Lounges, which began reopening in September 2021, offer a luxurious setting for eligible customers to enjoy new menus designed by local James Beard Foundation chefs, personalized service, specialty cocktails and premium wines.

Locations at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Miami International Airport (MIA) were the first to welcome customers back to American's most exclusive lounge, with the remaining three Flagship Lounges at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD) reopening soon.

American has also reopened its Admirals Club lounges in all U.S. and select international locations. Customers traveling on an American or oneworld alliance® ticketed flight may also purchase a membership or day pass to an Admiral's Club.

The best network to the United Kingdom, Spain and Brazil

On Nov. 8, American will have more than 150 international inbound flights arriving in the United States, including nearly 20 transatlantic flights. Demand on flights from LHR and Brazil are nearly 70% higher this week than the week prior. The number of international point-of-sale customers traveling in the coming week post-entry restrictions is four times higher than the week prior. Throughout the month, American will operate more than 200 daily flights on nearly 200 routes to international destinations with those numbers climbing to nearly 300 daily international flights at the beginning of 2022.

American's customers headed to Europe this winter continue filling flights to the United Kingdom and Spain where the carrier and its oneworld and Atlantic Joint Business partners offer more flights to the two countries than any other airline alliance. This includes nearly six times more flights between the U.S. and the U.K. and almost three times as many flights between the U.S. and Spain. American will also be restarting its service between DFW and Paris (CDG), as well as DFW and Madrid (MAD), earlier than expected due to increased demand. Both flights now begin on Dec. 16.

For customers seeking a warm winter getaway, Brazil tops the list. American and its partners deliver more flights to Brazil than any alliance. This weekend, American added more service between the United States and Brazil to meet the growing demand. The carrier added a second daily flight between MIA and Rio de Janeiro (GIG) in February, just in time for Carnival. Next year, customers will also have a third daily flight between MIA and Sao Paulo (GRU) to choose from in January, February, and March, and daily service between DFW and GRU in January and February. American is the largest carrier with the most flights throughout Latin America offering nearly 30% more flights to the region than it did in 2019.

