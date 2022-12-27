Southwest cancels thousands more U.S. flights as weather stays bitter

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co led
U.S. airline cancellations on Tuesday as the low-cost carrier
struggled to recover from harsh winter weather that has wrecked
holiday plans for many.
Shares of the Dallas-based airline were down 5.3% at $34.19
in morning trade, after it canceled 2,523 flights for Tuesday as
of 9.42 am ET. That was 30 times higher than Spirit Airlines
, the carrier with the next most number of
cancellations.
Delta Air Lines Inc and American Airlines Group
Inc's shares were also down about 1%.
Southwest has also scrapped 2,474 flights for Wednesday,
compared with just seven for Frontier Airlines and five for
Delta, according to tracking website FlightAware.
An arctic blast and a massive winter storm dubbed Elliott
swept over much of the United States in the lead-up to the
Christmas holiday weekend, forcing Southwest to scrap more than
12,000 flights since Friday.
Southwest earns most of its profits from flying domestically
and unlike other large U.S. carriers, it relies more on
point-to-point service instead of operating out of large hubs.
That leaves its staff vulnerable to being stranded in case of
disruptions.
"We expect Southwest to call out the impact (from the storm)
as it was worse than the industry and likely hurt earnings more
than a 'normal' storm," Cowen analyst Helane Becker said in a
note.
"The other airlines likely had manageable cancellations and
delays, and actually appear to have recovered (in time to get
everyone home)."
Southwest said on Monday it had decided to continue
operating a reduced schedule by flying roughly one third of its
planned flights "for the next several days." It declined further
comment on Tuesday.
Its troubles have invited scrutiny from the U.S.
Transportation Department, which has said it would examine the
widespread disruptions to determine if they were in the
airline's control, branding them "unacceptable."
In total, U.S. airlines have canceled more than 5,000
flights for Tuesday and Wednesday, as of Tuesday morning.
(Reporting by Kannaki Deka and Abhijith Ganapavaram and
additional reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Devika Syamnath)