Southwest pilots union backs Boeing on MAX 7, 10 certification extension

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The union representing
about 10,000 Southwest Airlines pilots told Reuters on
Friday it supports an effort in Congress to extend an exemption
from modern cockpit alerting requirements for the Boeing
737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 airplanes.
Boeing faces a December deadline to win approval from the
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the 737 MAX 7 and 10
variants, or it must meet new modern cockpit-alerting
requirements that could significantly delay the plane's entry
into service.
Southwest Airlines Pilots Association President Capt.
Casey Murray said in an interview Friday it made sense to have
common alerts through the 737 family of airplanes.
"We believe in the interest of safety and commonality
that it should be certified under the same rules," Murray said,
adding he supports the legislation's goal to require future
planes to have modern cockpit alerting systems.
On Wednesday, the Allied Pilots Association representing
15,000 American Airlines pilots said it opposes the
extension for the Boeing MAX airplanes.
Both American and Southwest fly the MAX 8. Southwest has
ordered MAX 7 planes.
Boeing argues it is safer to have one common 737 cockpit
alerting system. "A consistent operational experience across an
airplane family is an industry best practice that benefits
flight crews and the flying public by enhancing safety and
reducing risk," Boeing said.
The requirements were adopted by Congress as part of
certification reform passed after two fatal 737 MAX crashes
killed 346 people and led to the bestselling plane's 20-month
grounding.
Reuters
reported
on Monday that Boeing does not anticipate winning
regulatory approval for the MAX 10 before next summer, according
to an FAA letter.
Last week, Senator Roger Wicker, the top Republican on
the Commerce Committee, proposed extending the deadline for
Boeing to win approval for the new variants until September 2024
and hopes to attach the proposal to an annual defense bill.
The Air Line Pilots Association, representing 65,000
airline pilots in North America, did not say Friday if it
supports or opposes the extension.
