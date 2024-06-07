In the latest episode of Tell Me Why, Ganesh Jayaram, Chief Digital and Information Officer, joins Ron DeFeo, Chief Communications Officer, to talk about how technology is powering our airline. Team members are leveraging technology to support customers this summer by mitigating disruptions, driving faster recovery during irregular operations and delivering new features that make the customers' travel journeys easier. To better support our customers and team members, IT is reengineering how they work with a focus on resiliency in delivery, excellence in engineering and modernizing technology.

