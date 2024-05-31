The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of American Airlines Group Inc. (“American Airlines” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AAL) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 28, 2024, after the market closed, American Airlines announced that its Chief Commercial Officer was departing. Additionally, the Company disclosed that it was lowering its guidance. In an industry conference the following day, May 29, 2024, the Company’s CEO stated that the Company’s “expectation for domestic performance has worsened materially since [it] provided guidance in April,” and that the revision “is largely due to a softer domestic environment than [the Company was] expecting and [its] performance within that environment.”

On this news, American Airlines’ stock price fell $1.82, or 13.5%, to close at $11.62 per share on May 29, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

