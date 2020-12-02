Trained dogs, yes. But other pets on board is U.S. airlines' call - regulator

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Only trained dogs qualify as
service animals on U.S. airlines, as regulators rejected
requests to extend legal protections to miniature horses,
monkeys and other species, under final U.S. Transportation
Department rules issued Wednesday.
Airlines can still choose which other species to allow on
board, but the rules issued on Wednesday largely resolve years
of disputes with passengers who falsely claim pets as "emotional
support animals," which may travel in the cabin with little
oversight.
Under existing rules, airlines were required to recognize
with limited exceptions emotional support animals as service
animals. Now they can classify them as pets.
Legally protected service animals are now limited to dogs
trained to do perform tasks for a person who may be visually
impaired or have psychiatric or other disabilities, and airlines
do not have to allow "emotional support animals."
Airlines charge as much as $175 to transport pets, a good
reason to claim pets as emotional support animals. As recently
as 2017, U.S. carriers transported 751,000 of them.
Species such as horses, cats and capuchin monkeys will not
get service animal status from U.S. regulators, but airlines may
recognize them as service animals if they choose. Airlines may
still not refuse a service animal based solely on breed or
generalized physical type.
Airlines for America, an industry trade group, said the rule
"will protect the traveling public and airline crew members from
untrained animals in the cabin."
U.S. carriers including Southwest Airlines Co, Delta
Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines
in recent years have limited emotional support animals
in cabins to largely dogs and cats after passengers boarded with
exotic pets such as monkeys, pigs and birds that could pose a
safety risk.
Spirit Airlines Inc told regulators it had lost
"millions of dollars in pet carriage fees from passengers
fraudulently claiming their 'house pets are service or support
animals.'"
In 2018, Delta noted some passengers "attempted to fly with
comfort turkeys, gliding possums known as sugar gliders, snakes"
and spiders. That year, American Airlines said it would
not allow a wide variety of creatures on flights as support
animals including goats, ferrets, hedgehogs, amphibians and
reptiles.
The new rules will take effect 30 days after publication in
the federal register.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang)