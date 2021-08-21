Travel Alert: Hurricane Henri to Impact Airports in the Northeastern US

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines continues to monitor the track of Hurricane Henri, which is expected to make landfall in the Northeastern U.S. Aug. 22 as a Category 1 hurricane and impact parts of New York and nearby states throughout the next few days.

American has issued a travel alert for 15 airports in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island, allowing customers whose travel plans are affected by Hurricane Henri to rebook without change fees. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com or by contacting Reservations at 800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada. If a customer chooses not to fly to/from an airport covered by the current waiver, American will waive change fees for future travel. Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight on aa.com.

If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting American's website. Customers who booked through a travel agent should contact their travel agency directly.

American will continue tracking this system with customers' and team members' safety top of mind.

