Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Travel Alert: Hurricane Ida to Impact US Gulf Coast Airports

08/27/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines is closely monitoring Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane on Cuba's Isle of Youth on Aug. 27 and is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane, impacting southeast Louisiana and nearby states as it makes a second landfall on Aug. 29.

In order to assist customers who have chosen to evacuate via air, American added reduced, last-minute fares for the cities in the central U.S. Gulf Coast that are expected to be impacted by Hurricane Ida Aug. 27 through Sept. 4.

American also issued a travel alert for 12 airports in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, allowing customers whose travel plans are impacted by Hurricane Ida to rebook without change fees. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com or by contacting Reservations at 800-433-7300 in the United States or Canada. If a customer chooses not to fly to/from an airport covered by the current waiver, American will waive change fees for future travel. Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight on aa.com.

If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting our website. Customers who booked through a travel agent should contact their travel agency directly.

Our team will continue tracking this system with our customers' and team members' safety top of mind.

About American Airlines Group
American's purpose is to care for people on life's journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 20:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
04:32pTRAVEL ALERT : Hurricane Ida to Impact US Gulf Coast Airports
PU
02:32pAMERICAN AIRLINES : Rising to the occasion
PU
05:06aBarclays buys $3.8 billion Gap credit card portfolio in the U.S
RE
12:26aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Southwest Airlines cuts flights to fix operational challenge..
RE
08/26BEHIND THE SCENES : Supporting the CRAF mission
PU
08/25RAJESH KUMAR : Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for u..
RE
08/25AMERICAN AIRLINES : August Revenue Trending Below Expectations; Recovery Will Be..
MT
08/25AMERICAN AIRLINES : warns on August revenue as rising COVID-19 cases hit booking..
RE
08/25AMERICAN AIRLINES : A Statement on the Civil Reserve Air Fleet Stage 1 Activatio..
AQ
08/25AMERICAN AIRLINES : ASTA Recognizes American Airlines as Airline Partner of the ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 639 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 662 M - -
Net Debt 2021 31 465 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 884 M 12 884 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 117 400
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 19,90 $
Average target price 20,31 $
Spread / Average Target 2,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Brickner Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.26.19%12 884
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.7.85%29 742
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD25.68%4 323
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-1.90%3 290
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.54.82%2 197
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-9.80%1 784