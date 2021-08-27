Travel Alert: Hurricane Ida to Impact US Gulf Coast Airports

FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines is closely monitoring Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane on Cuba's Isle of Youth on Aug. 27 and is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane, impacting southeast Louisiana and nearby states as it makes a second landfall on Aug. 29.

In order to assist customers who have chosen to evacuate via air, American added reduced, last-minute fares for the cities in the central U.S. Gulf Coast that are expected to be impacted by Hurricane Ida Aug. 27 through Sept. 4.

American also issued a travel alert for 12 airports in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, allowing customers whose travel plans are impacted by Hurricane Ida to rebook without change fees. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com or by contacting Reservations at 800-433-7300 in the United States or Canada. If a customer chooses not to fly to/from an airport covered by the current waiver, American will waive change fees for future travel. Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight on aa.com.

If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting our website. Customers who booked through a travel agent should contact their travel agency directly.

Our team will continue tracking this system with our customers' and team members' safety top of mind.

