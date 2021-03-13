Travel Alert: Winter Storm To Hit Colorado Stations

American is closely monitoring the winter storm currently expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds through several Colorado cities. The safety of our customers and team members is the airline's No. 1 priority, and the team will remain in contact with those impacted by this harsh winter storm.

Earlier this week, American issued a travel alert for nine stations in Colorado, allowing customers whose travel plans are impacted by this storm to rebook without change fees. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com or by contacting Reservations at 800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada. If a customer chooses not to fly to/from an airport covered by the current waiver, American will waive change fees for future travel. Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight on aa.com.

If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting our website. Customers who booked through a travel agent should contact their travel agency directly.

