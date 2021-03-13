Log in
American Airlines Group Inc.

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
Travel Alert: Winter Storm To Hit Colorado Stations

03/13/2021 | 11:53am EST
American is closely monitoring the winter storm currently expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds through several Colorado cities. The safety of our customers and team members is the airline's No. 1 priority, and the team will remain in contact with those impacted by this harsh winter storm.

Earlier this week, American issued a travel alert for nine stations in Colorado, allowing customers whose travel plans are impacted by this storm to rebook without change fees. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com or by contacting Reservations at 800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada. If a customer chooses not to fly to/from an airport covered by the current waiver, American will waive change fees for future travel. Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight on aa.com.

If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting our website. Customers who booked through a travel agent should contact their travel agency directly.

About American Airlines Group
American's purpose is to care for people on life's journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 13 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
