AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
Travel Alert: Winter Storms Hit Mid-Atlantic and Central Airports

02/13/2021 | 04:09pm EST
American is closely monitoring Winter Storms Shirley and Uri impacting the mid-Atlantic and Central U.S. The safety of our customers and team members is the airline's number one priority, and the team will remain in contact with those impacted by these harsh winter storms.

American issued travel alerts for 34 airports in seven states and Washington, D.C., allowing customers whose travel plans are impacted by these storms to rebook without change fees. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com or by contacting Reservations at 800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada. If a customer chooses not to fly to/from an airport covered by the current waivers, American will waive change fees for future travel. Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight on aa.com.

If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting our website. Customers who booked through a travel agent should contact their travel agency directly.

About American Airlines Group
American's purpose is to care for people on life's journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 13 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2021 21:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
