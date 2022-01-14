Log in
Travel Alert: Winter Weather

01/14/2022 | 05:35pm EST
FORT WORTH, Texas - Winter weather throughout portions of the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast United States may impact American Airlines operations. In preparation for this weather, American has issued a travel alert for airports in Alabama, Arkansas, Canada, Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia.

The travel alert allows customers whose travel plans may be impacted by this inclement weather to rebook without change fees. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com or by contacting Reservations at 800-433-7300 in the United States or Canada. If a customer chooses not to fly to/from an airport covered by the travel alert, American will waive change fees for future travel. Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight on aa.com.

If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting aa.com. Customers who booked through a travel agent should contact their travel agency directly.

About American Airlines Group
American's purpose is to care for people on life's journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 22:34:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
