Travel Alert: Winter Weather

FORT WORTH, Texas - Winter weather throughout portions of the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast United States may impact American Airlines operations. In preparation for this weather, American has issued a travel alert for airports in Alabama, Arkansas, Canada, Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia.

The travel alert allows customers whose travel plans may be impacted by this inclement weather to rebook without change fees. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com or by contacting Reservations at 800-433-7300 in the United States or Canada. If a customer chooses not to fly to/from an airport covered by the travel alert, American will waive change fees for future travel. Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight on aa.com.

If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting aa.com. Customers who booked through a travel agent should contact their travel agency directly.

About American Airlines Group

