Travel industry, airlines urge end to COVID testing to enter U.S.

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - Major U.S. airlines, business
and travel groups and other companies urged the White House on
Thursday to abandon COVID-19 pre-departure testing requirements
for vaccinated international passengers traveling to the United
States.
"Given the slow economic recovery of the business and
international travel sectors, and in light of medical
advancements and the improved public health metrics in the U.S.,
we encourage you to immediately remove the inbound testing
requirement for vaccinated air travelers," said the letter
signed by American Airlines, Carnival Corp,
Marriott International, Walt Disney Co's Disney
Parks, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Travel Association and
others.
Airline executives say many Americans are not traveling
internationally because of concerns they will test positive and
be stranded abroad.
The letter to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator
Ashish Jha said "the economic costs associated with maintaining
the measure are significant," saying international travel
spending is down 78% compared with 2019 levels.
The letter noted many foreign governments "with similar
infection, vaccination and hospitalization rates—including
the United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada—have eliminated
pre-departure testing requirements for vaccinated travelers."
The letter noted that the Biden administration does not
require negative tests for entry at land-border ports of entry
with Canada and Mexico but only for air travelers.
The White House did not immediately comment.
On April 18, a federal judge declared the 14-month-old
transportation mask mandate unlawful and the Biden
administration quickly stopped enforcing the rules on airplanes
and in transit hubs like airports.
In December, the Biden administration imposed tougher new
rules requiring international air travelers arriving in the
United States to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within one day
of travel.
Under prior rules, vaccinated international air travelers
could present a negative test result obtained within three days
of their day of departure.
(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul and
Marguerita Choy)