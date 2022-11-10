Tropical Storm Nicole causes U.S. flight cancellations

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Airlines in the United
States canceled more than 1,350 flights on Thursday as Tropical
Storm Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida, forcing
airports in the region to shut.
Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Spirit
Airlines and Southwest Airlines canceled more
than 150 flights each, while United Airlines called off
85 trips, according to flight-tracking website Flightaware.com.
Another 2,000 U.S. flights were delayed Thursday.
Orlando International Airport, which had halted operations,
said domestic arrivals would resume at 8 p.m. ET. Other
operations were to resume Friday.
Daytona Beach International was set to reopen early Friday
while Palm Beach International reopened on Thursday morning.
Nearly 990 flights were canceled on Wednesday. The Federal
Aviation Administration had earlier warned travelers that it
expected the tropical storm to strengthen and affect travel in
Florida and along the southeast coast.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in
Washington; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Cynthia Osterman)