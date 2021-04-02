U.S. CDC: Vaccinated people can resume travel at 'low risk'

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention on Friday said fully vaccinated people
can safely travel at "low risk" after the agency had held off
for weeks on revising guidance that discouraged all
non-essential trips.
The announcement lifting the agency's guidance that all
Americans should avoid non-essential travel should be a shot in
the arm for a U.S. travel industry still significantly
struggling since the COVID-19 crisis began in early 2020. The
new CDC guidance specifically greenlights vaccinated
grandparents getting on airplanes to see grandchildren.
A group representing major U.S. airlines including American
Airlines, Delta Air lines, United Airlines
Southwest Airlines and other trade groups on March 22
had urged the CDC to immediately update its guidance to say
"vaccinated individuals can travel safely."
The new guidance will also say fully vaccinated people do
not need to get a COVID-19 test before or after travel and do
not need to self-quarantine after travel.
The CDC said grandparents that have been fully vaccinated
can fly to visit grandkids without getting a COVID-19 test or
self-quarantining as long as they follow CDC advice for
traveling safely.
But the administration is not lifting restrictions that bar
most-non U.S. citizens from the United States who have recently
been in China, Brazil, South Africa and most of Europe. It is
also keeping requirements that nearly all international U.S. air
visitors getting a negative COVID-19 test before traveling to
the United States.
The CDC did not revise guidance for non-vaccinated people.
"Vaccines can help us return to the things we love about
life, so we encourage every American to get vaccinated as soon
as they have the opportunity," CDC director Rochelle Walensky
said in a statement
The CDC's new guidance says fully vaccinated people do not
need COVID-19 tests before international travel unless it is
required by the international destination and vaccinated people
returning from foreign travel do not need to self-quarantine
after returning to the United States, unless required by state
or local authorities.
The CDC had repeatedly declined in recent weeks to change
the guidance and repeated it was still discouraging all
non-essential travel because of a concern about new variants.
Many Americans have not been heeding the CDC's advice. The
Transportation Security Administration screened 1.56 million
people at U.S. airports, just below Sunday's 1.57 million, which
was the highest daily total since March 2020. The last time the
number of airport passengers screened was below 1 million was
March 10.
The Biden administration has taken steps to reduce
international travel and mandated masks in nearly all forms of
public transit. The administration is not eliminating any mask
rules.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)