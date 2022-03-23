U.S. airline CEOs urge Biden to lift COVID mask mandate -letter

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The chief executives of
American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air
Lines and other carriers on Wednesday urged U.S.
President Joe Biden to end a federal mask mandate on airplanes
and international pre-departure testing requirements.
The airline executives, including the chairman of Southwest
Airlines and JetBlue's CEO, said in a letter
the restrictions "are no longer aligned with the realities of
the current epidemiological environment."
The Biden administration this month opted to extend current
COVID-19 mask requirements at airports, train stations, ride
share vehicles and other transit modes through April 18. The
order was set to expire on March 18.
"It makes no sense that people are still required to wear
masks on airplanes, yet are allowed to congregate in
crowded restaurants, schools and at sporting events without
masks, despite none of these venues having the protective air
filtration system that aircraft do," the airline letter said.
The White House declined to comment, but earlier this month
said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was
working to help develop "a revised policy framework for when,
and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the
public transportation corridor."
Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a separate statement https://news.delta.com/delta-asks-biden-administration-end-covid-era-travel-restrictions
said "considering the improved public health metrics in the
U.S. and medical advancements to prevent the worst outcomes of
COVID-19, the federal mask mandate and pre-departure testing no
longer fits with the current environment."
The letter also made reference to "thousands of airline
employees charged with enforcing" the COVID rules.
The mask requirements have resulted in significant friction
on airplanes. The Federal Aviation Administration says since
January 2021, there have been a record 6,942 unruly passenger
incidents reported - and 70% involved masking rules
Last week, the U.S. Senate voted 57 to 40 to overturn the
13-month-old public health order requiring masks on airplanes
and other forms of public transportation, a move that drew a
quick veto threat from Biden.
The mask mandate has drawn significant opposition from
Republicans who noted the CDC says 99.5% of Americans live in
places where it is safe to ditch indoor masks.
The letter cited the CDC data arguing "the science clearly
supports lifting the mask mandate."
The 2021 CDC order said the mask mandate could help prevent
the spread of COVID-19 in crowded transport settings.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot)