U.S. airline group seeks 5G wireless deployment delay near airports

Dec 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. trade group representing major
passenger and cargo airlines asked the Federal Communications
Commission (FCC) on Thursday to halt deployment of new 5G
wireless service at some airport locations.
AT&T and Verizon Communications are set on Jan.
5 to deploy C-Band spectrum 5G wireless service that they won in
an $80 billion government auction. The aviation industry and the
U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have raised concerns
that 5G might interfere with sensitive aircraft electronics like
radio altimeters, which could delay or divert flights.
Patricia Vercelli, general counsel for industry group
Airlines for America, said in a memo seen by Reuters that air
carriers continue to urge the FCC and FAA "to work together on a
practical solution that will enable the rollout of 5G technology
while prioritizing safety and avoiding any disruption to the
aviation system."
The airlines' petition is aimed at preserving legal options
in the event ongoing discussions do not result in an agreement
and to prevent what airlines warn could be "massive disruptions"
to U.S. aviation, the group said.
"We are committed to working in good faith to find a
solution. But time is running out," the airline group said.
Earlier this month, the group warned interference from 5G
networks could cause 4% of U.S. flights to be diverted, delayed
or canceled.
The FAA this month issued airworthiness directives warning
5G interference could result in flight diversions.
The agency has been preparing to issue notices further
detailing impact of potential interference but has delayed
release as intensive talks continue between the Biden
administration, wireless carriers and the aviation sector.
Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines
, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, FedEx
and other major carriers, says if the FAA 5G directive
had been in effect in 2019, about 345,000 passenger flights and
5,400 cargo flights would have faced delays, diversions or
cancellations.
In November, AT&T and Verizon delayed commercial launch of
C-band wireless service by a month until Jan. 5 and adopted
precautionary measures to limit interference.
Aviation industry groups said that was insufficient. The
aviation industry made a counterproposal that would limit
cellular transmissions around airports and other critical areas.
Wireless industry group CTIA said 5G is safe and the
spectrum is being used in about 40 other countries.
The FAA declined to comment. The FCC and CTIA did not
immediately comment.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and
David Gregorio)