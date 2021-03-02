Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S airlines remain in 'dire straits,' need new government assistance: industry group

03/02/2021 | 11:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A passenger makes his way through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of a group representing major U.S. passenger airlines and a senior union official made the case to lawmakers on Tuesday for a third round of federal government assistance, according to testimony seen by Reuters.

Since March 2020, Congress has awarded passenger and cargo airlines, airports and contractors nearly $90 billion in government assistance and low-cost loans, including two prior rounds of payroll assistance for U.S. passenger airlines totaling $40 billion.

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package approved by the U.S. House last week includes another $14 billion for passenger airlines to keep workers on payrolls for an additional six months. It awaits action by the U.S. Senate.

"We are still struggling and in dire straits," Nick Calio, who heads Airlines for America, a trade group representing American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and others, said in testimony before the House Transportation and Infrastructure's aviation subcommittee. "We were hoping it would be better by now."

He warned that without the new round of assistance tens of thousands of aviation workers will "lose their jobs -- or experience reductions to wages and benefits -- effective April 1."

In 2020, U.S. airline passenger traffic fell by 60% to 368 million passengers, the lowest since 1984, and reported pre-tax losses of $46 billion. They continue to burn "an estimated $150 million of cash every day," Calio said.

The current COVID-19 bill also includes $8 billion for airports and concessionaires and $1 billion for airline contractors.

Joseph DePete, president of the Air Line Pilots Association, told lawmakers that "dismal long-term booking commitments and the near absence of business travel demand is leaving some carriers with too little certainty to reactivate and retrain furloughed or otherwise inactive pilots."

Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the Transportation committee, said he is "hoping by September 30 we are not going to need another extension" of airline payroll assistance.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Dan Grebler)

By David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 1.04% 21.39 Delayed Quote.34.31%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 0.27% 53.26 Delayed Quote.23.26%
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
11:57aU.S AIRLINES REMAIN IN 'DIRE STRAITS : industry group
RE
09:40aU.S. budget airlines plot pandemic breakthrough
RE
07:42aSOCIAL BUZZ : Gamestop Trades Lower as Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed
MT
03/01S&P 500 enjoys best day since June
RE
03/01AMERICAN AIRLINES  : Women Shine in 20 Cinematic Hits Featured This Month in Fli..
PU
03/01AMERICAN AIRLINES  : UBS Adjusts American Airlines Group's PT to $14 From $10 as..
MT
03/01AMERICAN AIRLINES  : The path less traveled
PU
03/01Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism
RE
03/01SOCIAL BUZZ : Gamestop Continues to Rally as Wallstreetbets Investors Push Share..
MT
02/26AMERICAN AIRLINES  : Airline CEOs urge White House support for greener aviation ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 461 M - -
Net income 2021 -4 407 M - -
Net Debt 2021 36 429 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,85x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 548 M 13 548 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 102 700
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 13,41 $
Last Close Price 21,18 $
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target -36,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Brickner Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.34.31%13 548
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES24.57%34 295
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY33.26%4 063
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD13.98%3 931
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD22.61%2 431
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.52%1 831
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ