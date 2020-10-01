Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. airlines rise as Trump's proposal revives bailout hope

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 09:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavs disease (COVID-19) in Oakland, California

Shares of U.S. airlines rose on Thursday, buoyed by hopes for a second bailout after the Trump administration proposed including a $20 billion extension in aid for the battered industry in a new stimulus plan.

Negotiations for coronavirus relief aid between the White House and House Democrats had stalled in large part over the price tag, with Democrats seeking $2.2 trillion and the White House staying firm at $1.5 trillion.

Shares of American Airlines, United, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines were up between 1.3% and 2.8% in pre-market trading.

U.S. airlines have been pleading for another $25 billion in support to protect jobs for a further six months after the previous package, which banned furloughs, expired at midnight Sept. 30.

The deadline expiry prompted American Airlines and United Airlines, two of the largest U.S. carriers, to announce they were beginning furloughs of over 32,000 workers.

Both airlines said, as per memos seen by Reuters, they would reverse furloughs if Washington extends aid which affect about 13% of their workforces before the pandemic.

"U.S. carriers have avoided the hard restructuring to date. While there have been furloughs, planes have been retired, and some layoffs are coming, but managements of these airlines have positioned these companies for an eventual recovery," said Peter McNally, an analyst at research firm Third Bridge.

"The extreme numbers are unlikely in the short term."

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 0.33% 12.29 Delayed Quote.-57.15%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -0.10% 30.58 Delayed Quote.-47.71%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -0.29% 37.5 Delayed Quote.-30.53%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 0.70% 34.75 Delayed Quote.-60.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
09:16aStimulus hopes ease markets into eventful fourth quarter
RE
09:15aU.S. airlines rise as Trump's proposal revives bailout hope
RE
08:56aStimulus hopes set to lift Wall Street as jobless claims stay elevated
RE
07:30aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: No Moderna vaccine before the election
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:32aUNITED CONTINENTAL : White House stimulus proposal goes over $1.5 trillion with ..
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:53aTop U.S. airlines starting 32,000 furloughs as bailout hopes fade
RE
01:35aAMERICAN AIRLINES : White House stimulus proposal goes over $1.5 trln with $20 b..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 387 M - -
Net income 2020 -8 204 M - -
Net Debt 2020 30 741 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,66x
Yield 2020 0,97%
Capitalization 6 250 M 6 250 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 107 400
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,72 $
Last Close Price 12,29 $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target -4,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -91,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-57.15%6 250
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-30.53%22 120
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-28.07%3 116
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD69.21%2 051
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-31.17%1 911
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-32.04%804
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group