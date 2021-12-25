Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. airlines scrap hundreds of Christmas Day flights due to Omicron

12/25/2021 | 11:54am EST
FILE PHOTO: Holiday season at Atlanta airport

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. airlines canceled close to 900 flights on Saturday, the second straight day of massive cancellations as surging COVID-19 infections have sidelined some pilots and other crew members, upending plans for tens of thousands of holiday travelers over the Christmas weekend.

More than 880 Christmas Day flights, including domestic flights and those into or out of the country, were canceled, up from 690 on Christmas Eve, according to a running tally on flight-tracking website FlightAware.com. Around 800 flights were delayed.

The Christmas holidays are typically a peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights as pilots and crew need to be quarantined.

United Airlines canceled 230 flights, a company spokesperson said.

"The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation," spokesperson Maddie King said. She added that the cancellations made up a small portion of United's 4,000 average daily flights during the holiday season.

"We are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays," she said.

FlightAware data showed that Delta Air Lines scrubbed 292 flights as of 11:23 a.m. EST (1623 GMT), while a spokesperson for American Airlines said the carrier had to call off 90 mainland flights. Globally, a total of more than 2,500 flights were called off on Saturday and some 4,200 others were delayed.

"Our operation has been running smoothly, and unfortunately a number of COVID-related sick calls led us to make the difficult decision to pre-cancel some flights scheduled for today," a spokesperson for American Airlines said.

Not all airlines were affected equally. A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said there were no issues to report with the carrier's flights on Saturday.

The Omicron variant was first detected in November and now accounts for nearly three-quarters of U.S. cases and as many as 90% in some areas, such as the Eastern Seaboard.

The average number of new U.S. coronavirus cases has risen 45% to 179,000 per day over the past week, according to a Reuters tally.

While recent research suggests Omicron produces milder illness and a lower rate of hospitalizations than previous variants of COVID-19, health officials have maintained a cautious note about the outlook.

Ahead of the Christmas holiday, Americans scrambled for COVID-19 tests and many went ahead with their travel plans.

U.S. officials have said that people who are fully vaccinated should feel comfortable proceeding with holiday travel.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Joel Schectman; Editing by Kieran Murray and Leslie Adler)

By Humeyra Pamuk and Joel Schectman


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 0.00% 18.26 Delayed Quote.15.79%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 0.43% 39.3 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
SEABOARD CORPORATION 2.35% 3930.99 Delayed Quote.29.69%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 1.82% 41.87 Delayed Quote.-10.17%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 0.67% 44.87 Delayed Quote.3.75%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 481 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 226 M - -
Net Debt 2021 32 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 823 M 11 823 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 119 800
Free-Float 99,0%
