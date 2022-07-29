U.S. approves Boeing inspection, rework plan to resume 787 deliveries

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) on Friday approved Boeing's
inspection and modification plan to resume deliveries of 787
Dreamliners, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters.
The FAA approved Boeing's proposal that requires specific
inspections to verify the condition of the airplane meets
requirements and that all work has been completed, a move that
should allow Boeing to resume deliveries in August after it
halted them in May 2021, the sources said.
On July 17, Boeing told reporters it was "very close" to
restarting 787 deliveries.
The FAA referred questions about the approval to Boeing. "We
don’t comment on ongoing certifications," the agency said.
Boeing did not confirm the approval Friday but said it "will
continue to work transparently with the FAA and our customers
towards resuming 787 deliveries.”
Boeing has faced production issues with the 787 for more
than two years. In September 2020, the FAA said it was
"investigating manufacturing flaws" in some 787 jetliners.
In the aftermath of two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and
2019, the FAA pledged to more closely scrutinize Boeing and
delegate fewer responsibilities to Boeing for aircraft
certification.
Boeing suspended deliveries of the 787 after the FAA raised
concerns about its proposed inspection method. The FAA had
previously issued two airworthiness directives to address
production issues for in-service airplanes and identified a new
issue in July 2021.
Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West said this week on
an investor call that it had 120 of the 787s in inventory and
was "making progress completing the necessary rework to prepare
them for delivery." Boeing is "producing at very low rates and
we'll continue to do so until deliveries resume, gradually
returning to 5 airplanes per month over time."
The planemaker had only resumed deliveries in March 2021
after a five-month hiatus before halting them again. Friday's
approval came after lengthy discussions with the FAA.
The regulator had said it wanted Boeing to ensure it "has a
robust plan for the re-work that it must perform on a large
volume of new 787s in storage" and that "Boeing’s delivery
processes are stable."
The FAA said in February it would retain the authority to
issue airworthiness certificates until it is confident "Boeing’s
quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce
787s that meet FAA design standards."
The agency's then-administrator, Steve Dickson, told Reuters
in February the FAA needed from Boeing "a systemic fix to their
production processes."
A plane built for American Airlines is likely to be
the first 787 airplane delivered by Boeing since May 2021,
sources said. That could come as soon as next month. American
Airlines said last week on an earnings call it expects to
receive nine 787s this year, including two in early August.
Boeing in January disclosed a $3.5 billion charge due to 787
delivery delays and customer concessions, and another $1 billion
in abnormal production costs stemming from production flaws and
related repairs and inspections.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler;
Editing by William Mallard)