U.S. aviation authority FAA opens office in Mexico, ambassador says

MEXICO CITY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal
Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened an office in Mexico to
strengthen cooperation between authorities and the private
sector, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said Friday.
In September, the FAA said it would work with countries
showing early signs that civil aviation authorities are not
meeting safety standards.
The FAA downgraded Mexico to a Category 2 safety rating in
2021 and it has yet to recover the top rating. The downgrade
means Mexican airlines are unable to open new routes to the
United States, hampering expansion plans.
In recent months, Mexico's transportation ministry has
outlined a series of proposals to recover the rating, requesting
changes to regulations, budgets and international compliance in
personnel licensing, aircraft operations and airworthiness of
aircraft.
"While respecting Mexico's sovereignty, we believe the
implementation of the FAA's recommendations via legislative
channels will help our ties in the aviation sector bear more
fruit for both countries and help us to be more competitive,"
Salazar said in a statement Friday.
A reform to Mexico's aviation law has been sent to Mexico's
Congress, which is not currently in session.
The reform sent by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's
administration would allow "cabotage," a controversial practice
permitting international airlines to operate domestic routes.
Mexican aviation groups have denounced the reform, even as
they acknowledge changes must be made for Mexico to recover
Category 1.
(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland and Josie
Kao)