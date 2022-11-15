Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  American Airlines Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:36 2022-11-15 pm EST
14.66 USD   -0.17%
01:18p U.S. aviation sector calls for 5G wireless deadline extension
RE
12:54p U.S. aviation industry urges extension of 5G C-Band deadline
RE
11/11 American Airlines pilots weigh possible merger with ALPA union
RE
Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds 
Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies

U.S. aviation industry urges extension of 5G C-Band deadline

11/15/2022 | 12:54pm EST
FILE PHOTO: American Airlines 737 max passenger planes are parked on the tarmac at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The aviation industry warned Tuesday that air carriers will be unable to fully meet deadlines to retrofit planes to avoid interference from 5G C-Band wireless service and urged the White House to help avert a standoff.

The letter signed by Airlines for America, Boeing Airbus, Embraer, aviation unions and others backed the Federal Aviation Administration request to mandate an extension of mitigation by wireless carriers as airlines retrofit radio altimeters. "It is critical to extend these mitigations through the end of 2023 to allow airlines time to complete the retrofit," the letter said saying because of global supply chain issues "air carriers will likely be unable to fully meet either the December 2022 deadlines for smaller regional aircraft and many large transports nor the July 2023 retrofit deadline."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.35% 114.38 Real-time Quote.0.45%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 1.33% 14.85 Delayed Quote.-18.26%
BOEING 0.43% 174.18 Delayed Quote.-11.84%
EMBRAER S.A. -6.10% 13.08 Delayed Quote.-47.38%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48 485 M - -
Net income 2022 -267 M - -
Net Debt 2022 28 398 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -30,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 541 M 9 541 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 129 700
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 14,68 $
Average target price 16,53 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert D. Isom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Douglas Parker Chairman
Ganesh Jayaram Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
David G. Seymour Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-18.26%9 541
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-10.46%22 414
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-17.92%4 551
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-0.22%2 949
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-5.08%1 706
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION11.77%1 503