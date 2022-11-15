U.S. aviation sector calls for 5G wireless deadline extension

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Air carriers will be
unable to fully meet deadlines to retrofit planes to avoid
interference from latest generation 5G C-Band wireless service,
the aviation industry said Tuesday, urging the White House to
help avert a standoff.
Concerns that 5G services could interfere with airplanes'
altimeters, which give data on a plane's height above the ground
and are crucial for bad-weather landing, led to disruptions at
some U.S. airports earlier this year.
A letter signed by Airlines for America, Boeing
Airbus, Embraer, aviation unions and others
backed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) request to
mandate an extension of mitigation by wireless carriers as
airlines retrofit radio altimeters.
"It is critical to extend these mitigations through the end
of 2023 to allow airlines time to complete the retrofit," the
letter said. Because of global supply chain issues "air carriers
will likely be unable to fully meet either the December 2022
deadlines for smaller regional aircraft and many large
transports nor the July 2023 retrofit deadline," it added.
"Our aviation coalition strongly believes that instead of
once again waiting until the eleventh hour, now is the time for
the leadership at federal agencies and the White House to
implement a solution that allows 5G to move forward and avoid
further flight delays and cancellations," the letter said.
FAA acting Administrator Billy Nolen urged a delay in some
5G C-Band transmissions from smaller operators over aviation
safety concerns.
The aviation industry letter said that since January "the
FAA has documented over 100 FAA incidents of potential 5G
interference ... Unfortunately, the US government agencies do
not appear to be on the same page with respect to these safety
issues."
The FAA and White House did not immediately comment.
Nolen said in his Oct. 21 letter, which was first reported
by Reuters, that the FAA wants the Federal Communications
Commission to mandate voluntary mitigations AT&T and
Verizon agreed to earlier this year for 19 smaller
telecoms and other spectrum holders.
The aviation letter Tuesday said "inter-agency government
progress appears to be at a stalemate, while stakeholders are
doing their part to address these issue."
Verizon and AT&T in June voluntarily agreed to delay some
C-Band 5G usage until July 2023.
Airline CEOs on Jan. 17 had warned of an impending
"catastrophic" aviation crisis that could ground almost all
traffic because of the 5G deployment.
A deal struck shortly before a January deadline did not
prevent dozens of foreign carriers from canceling international
flights to the United States.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Alexander Smith)