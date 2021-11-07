Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. braces for surge of vaccinated international travelers

11/07/2021 | 10:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The United States is expecting a flood of international visitors crossing its borders by air and by land on Monday after lifting travel restrictions for much of the world's population first imposed in early 2020 to address the spread of COVID-19.

United Airlines is expecting about 50% more total international inbound passengers https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-usa-travel-facts-idUSL1N2RM00E Monday compared to last Monday when it had about 20,000.

And Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian has warned travelers should be prepared for initial long lines.

"It's going to be a bit sloppy at first. I can assure you, there will be lines https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-warning-international-travelers-long-lines-monday-official-2021-11-05 unfortunately," Bastian said, adding that "we'll get it sorted out".

Delta said in the six weeks since the U.S reopening was announced it has seen a 450% increase in international point-of-sale bookings versus the six weeks prior to the announcement.

White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Twitter "As we expect high demand when the US lifts its existing air and land travel restrictions Monday, we are taking critical steps to be prepared by providing additional resources."

The Biden administration has held multiple calls with U.S. airlines to prepare for the influx of additional travelers that will begin arriving at U.S. airports and has warned travelers crossing from Canada and Mexico by land or ferry to be prepared for longer waits starting Monday.

For Bhavna Patel https://www.reuters.com/world/the-great-reboot/grandmother-grandson-finally-meet-us-flights-reopen-2021-11-05, a flight from London will take her to New York on Monday to see her first grandchild after more than a year of watching him grow via FaceTime.

The rules have barred most non-U.S. citizens who within the prior 14 days have been in 33 countries -- the 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, China, India, South Africa, Iran, Brazil, Britain and Ireland.

Trade group U.S. Travel said the countries accounted for 53% of all overseas visitors to the United States in 2019 and border communities were hit hard by the loss of tourists crossing from Mexico and Canada. The group estimates declines in international visitation "resulted in nearly $300 billion in lost export income" since March 2020.

U.S. airlines are boosting flights to Europe and other destinations that were impacted by the restrictions. Airlines are planning events on Monday with executives meeting some of the first flights.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and United Airlines President Brett Hart are holding an event at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Monday to mark the reopening.

U.S. officials plan an Instagram live chat on Nov. 9 https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=253626883467036&set=a.227341039428954 to help answer questions.

Many international flights are expected to operate close to full or full on Monday, with high passenger volume throughout the following weeks.

Airlines will check vaccination documentation for international travelers as they currently do for COVID-19 test results. At land border crossings, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will ask if travelers have been vaccinated and spot check some documentation.

Children under 18 are exempt from the new vaccine requirements. Non-tourist travelers from nearly 50 countries with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10% will also be eligible for exemption.

Also Monday, new contact tracing rules will take effect requiring airlines to collect information from international air passengers if needed "to follow up with travelers who have been exposed to COVID-19 variants or other pathogens." (Reporting by David Shepardson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 5.77% 21.82 Delayed Quote.38.36%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 7.26% 52.71 Delayed Quote.21.87%
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
11/04American Airlines delays vaccine mandate until January next year
RE
11/04American Airlines Honors 100 Team Members as Annual Chairman's Award Winners
PU
11/04U.S. FAA refers 37 unruly airline passengers to FBI for criminal review
RE
11/04U.S. airline disruptions cast a pall over holiday travel
RE
11/03U.S. Senate panel plans airline oversight hearing after worker cuts
RE
11/03American Airlines to Present at 2021 Baird Global Industrial Conference
GL
11/02Airlines reopen lounges with new perks, more walk-ins from economy
RE
11/02Air Canada revenue beats on border reopening, travel rebound
RE
11/01U.S. charges passenger with assaulting American Airlines flight attendant
RE
11/01Consumer Cos Up On Spending, Budget Optimism -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 477 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 226 M - -
Net Debt 2021 31 141 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 128 M 14 128 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 119 800
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 21,82 $
Average target price 19,08 $
Spread / Average Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Brickner Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.38.36%14 128
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.12.06%30 916
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD36.32%4 750
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY1.09%3 409
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.48.08%2 098
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-4.66%1 907