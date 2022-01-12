Log in
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
U.S. criticizes China for canceling some flights over COVID-19 cases

01/12/2022 | 02:12pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Passengers arrive at Chicago's O'Hare airport

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday criticized China's decision to cancel a growing number of U.S. departing flights because of passengers who later tested positive for COVID-19 and warned it could take action in response.

"China's actions are inconsistent with its obligations under the U.S.-China Air Transport Agreement. We are engaging with the (Chinese government) on this and we retain the right to take regulatory measures as appropriate," a U.S. Transportation Department spokesperson said.

China on Wednesday ordered the suspension of six more U.S. flights in coming weeks after a surge in passengers testing positive for COVID-19, rising to 70 cancellations mandated this year in a schedule that had already been drastically cut back.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -2.37% 18.595 Delayed Quote.5.90%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -0.94% 46.49 Delayed Quote.7.13%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 789 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 120 M - -
Net Debt 2021 32 776 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 315 M 12 315 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 119 800
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 19,02 $
Average target price 19,00 $
Spread / Average Target -0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Brickner Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.5.90%12 315
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.6.98%27 128
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-2.70%5 313
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-4.43%3 263
VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC-0.43%2 244
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.88%2 227