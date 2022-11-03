Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Airlines Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   US02376R1023

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:42 2022-11-03 pm EDT
13.79 USD   +1.51%
02:55pU.S. encourages airlines to equip Florida-bound planes for over-water routes
RE
11/02American Airlines pilots' union rejects pay hike proposal
RE
11/02American Airlines and Aviation Institute of Maintenance Announce Partnership To Train and Hire Next Generation of Aviation Maintenance Professionals
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. encourages airlines to equip Florida-bound planes for over-water routes

11/03/2022 | 02:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday said airlines should consider equipping airplanes to be able fly over water to Florida during times of congested travel.

Florida flights have increasingly been a choke point for U.S. aviation especially as space launches prevent some airspace from being used. Buttigieg told airline chief executives in a letter seen by Reuters that "over-water Atlantic Routes between North Carolina and Florida were underutilized this past winter season, even during times of high congestion, because some aircraft were not equipped to use them."

Buttigieg added "to help avoid delays, we strongly encourage you to ensure your fleets traveling to and from Florida are equipped to use these."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 1.80% 13.815 Delayed Quote.-24.39%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 0.78% 41.415 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
All news about AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
02:55pU.S. encourages airlines to equip Florida-bound planes for over-water routes
RE
11/02American Airlines pilots' union rejects pay hike proposal
RE
11/02American Airlines and Aviation Institute of Maintenance Announce Partnership To Train a..
AQ
11/01The American Airlines Cadet Academy Announces New Partnership With Spartan College of A..
AQ
10/31Howmet Aerospace Lowers 2022 Revenue View After Third-Quarter Top-Line Miss Despite Com..
MT
10/28What will the Fed do?
MS
10/27American Airlines offers 19% pay increase to pilots in new contract - draft agreement
RE
10/27Southwest Airlines Provides Upbeat Fourth-Quarter Outlook After Leisure Demand Boosts T..
MT
10/26Hilton Worldwide Raises Full-Year Profit View After Third-Quarter Earnings Beat Amid Tr..
MT
10/26A Modern Retailing Experience : American Airlines Signs New Agreements With All Three Majo..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48 471 M - -
Net income 2022 -265 M - -
Net Debt 2022 28 398 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -27,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 826 M 8 826 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 129 700
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 13,58 $
Average target price 16,41 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert D. Isom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Douglas Parker Chairman
Ganesh Jayaram Chief Digital & Information Officer & Executive VP
David G. Seymour Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-24.39%8 826
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-14.80%21 672
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-12.96%4 658
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-3.76%2 844
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-7.22%1 596
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION6.24%1 390